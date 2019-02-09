The LoveBox Will Send a Digital 'I Love You' to Your Valentine

Chocolate? Flowers? Or nothing at all? Valentine’s Day is a holiday equally loved and hated by a number of people. Gift giving for the holiday can be stressful, however, a small wooden box is looking to change that.

The Lovebox is a small wooden communication box that sends messages or drawings to your special loved one. While connected to the internet, you can send the message through the free Lovebox app available on iOS and Android. When the message is received, the red heart on the box spins. The heart will continue to spin until the lid is lifted to reveal the message on the display. The receiver can even let the send know they got the message by sending back a waterfall of hearts that appears on the sender’s screen.

Lovebox was created by Jean Gregoire while he was in Boston, Mass., to research robotics at MIT. He wanted to send his fiancée Melodie, who was in France at the time, a message of love. That’s when the idea of the Lovebox came about. After Melodie loved the idea, the couple wanted to share the gadget to others. Through many trials and a successful Kickstarter, they have delivered more than 7,000 Loveboxes throughout the world, according to their website.

“Everybody here in the team has one goal: create happiness for the end-user,” Gregoire says in the Lovebox YouTube video. “What if technology could help create happiness and bring people closer together?”

For $100, you can let your special one know how much you love them, at any time. To arrive before Valentine’s Day, the company suggests to place an order by 11 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 10.