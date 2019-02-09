How to Watch—and Stream—the 2019 Grammys

On Sunday night, artists will gather for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards to celebrate the most talented voices in music. Although controversy has already been stirring between singer Ariana Grande and the organizers, the 2019 Grammys will feature performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Cardi B and Shawn Mendes.

The 2019 Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Staples Center, but there are also many streaming options.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Grammy’s, hosted by Alicia Keys, live on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the Grammys

If you’re a cord cutter, there are several ways to watch the 2019 Grammys online.

CBS All Access will be streaming the Grammys live online. A small monthly fee of $5.99 comes with signing up, but the first week is free. The subscription is available on services including iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

YouTubeTV will offer a live stream of the Grammys across platforms. The streaming service is $40 a month with the first five days free.

Hulu’s add-on, Hulu Live TV will stream the 2019 Grammy’s at a price of $39.99 a month with the first seven days free.

DirecTV Now will also live stream the award show. The subscription is $40 a month with one week free.

Make sure to check out the Grammys’ Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as they will have live updates on winners and performances throughout the night.

How to Watch the Grammy’s on TV

The 2019 Grammys will be broadcast on your local CBS channel. Check your local listing here.