Penny Pritzker, Ivanka Trump, AOC's Green Deal: Broadsheet for February 8

Like many of us, Susan Perkins of the University of Illinois and Katherine Phillips of the Columbia Business School were familiar with the McKinsey study that says companies with more women in top management perform 15% better than the industry median. The researches asked themselves: Might this also apply to countries? Meaning, are women better at leading diverse nations than men?

Let’s save the suspense: the answer is yes.

Their study of 188 United Nations–recognized countries found that female leaders were significantly more likely than male leaders to have fast-growing economies when they led very diverse countries. “When led by a woman, they had an average of 5.4% GDP growth in the subsequent year,” the authors write in the Harvard Business Review, “as compared with their male counterparts’ 1.1%.”

They point to former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as a prime example. After reshuffling her cabinet to reflect Liberia’s wide ranges of age, gender, religion, and ethnicity, Sirleaf oversaw 4% GDP growth in her first five years in office, from 2006 to 2010, versus the 1% growth of her predecessor. Her agenda focused on unifying Liberia’s various groups, the researchers write, while her male counterparts had prioritized allocating resources to their favored group.

The researches warn that the strong correlation they found isn’t a guarantee that women will always excel, nor does their study establish a causal relationship. At the same time, though, they say their analysis—along with past research—makes it clear “that companies and countries should make it a priority to identify and promote talented women.” It’s not just the right thing to do, they say, it has “tangible financial benefits.”

What’s more, they learned that “the downsides of diversity—festering biases, discrimination, and racial/ethnic conflicts” must be managed. Otherwise “they are associated with stunted economic growth.”

“No company can afford to be a competitive laggard when it comes to developing all their employees, just as a country cannot maximize its growth if large parts of its populace are left out of the economy.”

