Pink Barbie Campers Are Being Recalled Over Malfunctioning Gas Pedal

Another vehicle is facing a recall over unintended acceleration, although this one affects very young drivers.

Fisher-Price is recalling 44,000 Power Wheels Barbie Campers due to a malfunctioning gas pedal that poses “an injury hazard,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The commission Wednesday issued recall instructions.

The commission said the small pink car could continue running even after the driver releases their foot from the pedal. Fisher-Price voluntarily recalled the vehicles after receiving 17 reports of rogue campers. No drivers have been reported injured.

The malfunction seems to be minor, and is fixable.

Parents have been instructed to “immediately take the recalled Power Wheels away from children, stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.” The $400 campers have been sold at Walmart and Walmart.com since July.

The model number for Barbie car is FRC29, found on a label under the hood. The luxury camper also includes a play kitchen, a fold-out grill, and a campfire.

Fisher-Price did not immediately respond to request for comment.