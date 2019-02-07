• Bad boss or double standard? Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is widely expected to announce that she’s running for president at a Minneapolis event on Sunday. If she does throw her hat in the 2020 ring, the Democrat will have gotten a jumpstart on at least one aspect of campaigning: Dealing a nascent scandal.

Last night, the Huffington Post published a piece reporting that at least three people withdrew from consideration to lead the senator’s campaign, due in part to what the story describes as Klobuchar’s history of mistreating her staff.

The article, written by Molly Redden and Amanda Terkel, describes a range of behaviors, including public shaming of employees via email, tasking staffers with personal chores like picking up dry cleaning and washing her dishes, and leaving “tardy” slips on late staffers’ desks—which, in at least one case, led to a dressing down that brought an aide to tears.

The HuffPo reporters also talked to former staffers who said that the senator simply has very high standards: “Those employees described working for her as a challenge, but an exhilarating one that caused them to grow and perform their best work.” Klobuchar’s office, meanwhile, referred the reporters to other ex-staffers who “shared glowing statements about working for her.”

Redden and Terkel are explicit about the role the senator’s gender plays in this story, noting that some pro-Klobuchar former aides “question whether former co-workers who thought she was abusive were falling for sexist stereotypes about female leaders with high standards.” And indeed, it’s hard to come up with examples of similar stories about male leaders, political or otherwise. (Readers: Do you have examples? Please share them with me at kristen.bellstrom@fortune.com) We all know the dynamic, which has been documented again and again by researchers. Men are decisive, women are bossy. Men are tough, women are bitches. And that old classic: Women can be competent or liked—but never both.

That said, being a bad boss has no gender. I’m willing to bet that many of you have suffered through one or two in your career and some of them have probably been female. High standards are important, as is pushing your employees beyond their comfort zone. But belittling and venting anger at the people who work for you—much less demanding that they scrub your dirty pots and pans—is not acceptable behavior from any boss, and is certainly not the sign of a great leader.