Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen's Testimony Postponed Before House Intelligence Committee

Michael Cohen’s planned closed-door testimony Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee was postponed today until late February.

The former personal attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump’s is now set for Feb. 28, a week before his federal prison sentence begins March 6, CNBC reports.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, said in a statement the delay in Cohen’s testimony was “in the interests of the investigation.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee also subpoenaed Cohen last month to appear before the committee in mid-February.

Cohen previously postponed an appearance in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, claiming threats had been made against his family by Trump and his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani.

“The president has terrorized someone who wanted to tell the truth before Congress,” Cohen’s legal advisor Lanny Davis claimed last month.

Davis argued that Trump and Giuliani urged supporters to “watch” Cohen’s father-in law, who he he maintains has ties to organized crime, according to CNBC. The claims have not been substantiated.

Davis declined to provide comment to Fortune Wednesday.