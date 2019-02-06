Amy Klobuchar to Announce 'Big' 2020 Plans on Sunday

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said she plans a “big announcement” on Sunday, boosting the speculation that she will join the growing pool of presidential hopefuls.

“I’m making a big announcement on Sunday,” Klobuchar said on Twitter. In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, she said she’d make clear her decision on whether or not to run for president. The announcement is planned for Boom Island in Minneapolis, a park overlooking the Mississippi River.

Her future itinerary also hints at the decision, as she’s set to go to Iowa later this month to speak at an event in Ankeny. Iowa holds the first presidential caucus in early 2020.

Klobuchar would join a growing Democratic field. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker joined the contest late last week and is scheduled to spend Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Other candidates include Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Senator Kamala Harris of California, Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former Maryland Representative John Delaney. Beto O’Rourke, the former U.S. House member from Texas, plans to decide whether to run by the end of this month, while Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and former Vice President Joe Biden are among those also mulling a bid.