Stacey Abrams, State of the Union, Justin Fairfax: Broadsheet Feb. 5th

• Stay safe out there! As a woman who spends a big chunk of my life online—and who writes about other women, making me a bit of a twofer for trolls—I’m a fan of Mashable’s occasional series on “how to be a woman on the Internet.”

The latest entry was written by Chloe Condon, a senior cloud developer advocate for Microsoft, who shares a crappy troll experience of her own and offers a solid beginner’s primer on what to do when you are being harassed online.

Some of her advice centers around her “eye-roll system” (three eye rolls and it’s time to step away from your screen) and how to give yourself space when your timeline blows up in a bad way. But the most important bit is the actionable steps—the ones you need to take when an eye-roll won’t cut it.

Condon recommends taking screen shots, filing a police report (if only to create more documentation), and speaking to HR if the harassment is affecting your work and/or making you feel unsafe at the office. Her final piece of advice is “understand your rights”:

“Internet law is relatively new, and when dealing with bizarre situations it can be confusing to know where to begin. If you are able to get legal help, either through your company/benefits/family member/friend, that’s great and hopefully they can point you in the right direction. I highly recommend fightcyberstalking.org, not only for their guidance in regards to properly documenting and reporting the situation, but also for emotional support resources. It’s easy to try to act tough in these types of situations, but make sure to check in with your emotional state throughout this process. Online harassment is scary, stressful, and takes work.”

Do you have other suggestions for things to do (or not do) when trolling gets out of hand? If so, I’d love to hear about them: kristen.bellstrom@fortune.com—and a heads up that I may use your responses in a future Broadsheet.

Mashable