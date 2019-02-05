A Growing NFL Brand Problem: Rihanna Joins Celebrities Slamming the League

Viewer ratings for the Super Bowl were the lowest since 2008. One reason could be the celebrity boycotts that have become a prominent problem for the NFL, according to the Washington Post.

Many experts say the brand damage to the Super Bowl and NFL will continue until the league can address its treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

Joining the chorus was Rihanna in directing slams against the organization and its end-of-season finale.

The pop star posted a video mocking a fellow passenger on a flight who wanted to watch the Super Bowl. Then she posted an image of Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er quarterback who, after becoming a free agent, was iced out of the league, many critics say, for repeatedly taking a knee in protest of police violence toward African Americans.

The message accompanying the image was, “for those of you who thought I was watchin the Super Bowl … we beefin.”

Kaepernick replied, “I really appreciate @rihanna keepin it 100,” following the words with a raised-fist emoji.

Film director Ava DuVernay wrote on Twitter she wouldn’t be a “spectator, viewer or supporter” of the Super Bowl over the NFL’s “racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players.”

On Monday, rapper and actor Nick Cannon said the game “wasn’t so super, I heard,” explaining he didn’t watch it. “Systemic oppression is one of America’s biggest problems,” he said on the Wendy Williams show. “This man put $150 million on the line for his people.”