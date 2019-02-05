Kamala Harris Announces Campaign Stops In Early-Voting States

It may be a year before the Iowa Caucuses–—the first major contest for 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls— but candidates are busy jockeying for their party’s nomination to run against Republican incumbent President Donald Trump.

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris raised $1.5 million in campaign donations on Jan. 21 alone, the day she announced her candidacy and attracted more than 20,000 people to a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif.

Harris will start her national tour this month in four early-voting states, which will include two days in South Carolina, New Hampshire, Iowa, and Nevada, The Associated Press reports.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who announced his candidacy last week, will go to Iowa on Friday and Saturday, before heading to South Carolina and New Hampshire later this month.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop in the state within days of announcing her run. She’s also been to South Carolina, where she drew more than 1,000 people to an event, Politico reports.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has also made stops in both states.