Ocasio-Cortez Seeks More Co-Sponsors as the Introduction of Green New Deal Legislation Approaches

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is seeking additional co-sponsors for the ambitious Green New Deal legislation, which could be introduced as early as this week.

A memo from Ocasio-Cortez’s office to her colleagues, according to Axios, calls for support of legislation that will set into motion “national, social, industrial and economic mobilization at a scale not seen since World War II.”

It also reportedly outlines the resolution’s goals, including the creation of “millions of good, high-wage jobs” and the promotion of “justice and equity by preventing current and repairing historic oppression to frontline and vulnerable communities.” The main goal of the Green New Deal is to remodel the U.S. economy and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The legislation is already backed by more than 40 House Democrats, Bloomberg reports, including House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern. Other initial co-sponsors include Democratic Reps. Brendan Boyle (PA), Joaquin Castro (TX), Yvette Clarke (NY), Pramila Jayapal (WA), Ro Khanna (CA), Ted Lieu (CA), Joe Neguse (CO), and Ayanna Pressley (MA).

Axios also reports the legislation has been endorsed by a number of advocacy groups, although their support is “pending final resolution language.” This includes the Working Families Party, People’s Action, Center for Popular Democracy, Justice First, Green For All, 350.org, CREDO Action, the Sunrise Movement and Justice Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to voice support for the Green New Deal, although she’s said addressing climate change will be a large part of the House Democrats’ agenda.