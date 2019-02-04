• Happy New Year to this CEO. Tomorrow is the start of the Chinese New Year, when the lunar calendar flips to the Year of the Pig. The weeks-long holiday also marks the largest annual human migration, with China’s 1.7 billion people making a whopping 3 billion trips. The travel frenzy is known to snarl highway traffic, clog airports, and overwhelm train stations. And you thought Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. was madness.

Through it all though, one company is sitting especially pretty: Ctrip.com International, China’s leading online travel agent headed by CEO Jane Jie Sun. Ctrip, founded as a travel comparison site in 1999, has a stranglehold on 60% of China’s online travel market; after Priceline Group, it’s the world’s second-largest online travel hub. This New Year it expects to service Chinese travelers with 390 million domestic trips, plus 7 million outbound journeys.

Fortune‘s Eamon Barrett explains how Ctrip gained its travel industry stature:

The company’s first revenues came from hotel bookings, into which Ctrip expanded after the dotcom bubble burst and investor capital dried up. Two years later the company added flight reservations to its portfolio of services, then package holidays, corporate travel, bus tickets, train tickets and travel logistics.

Since 2003, when the company listed on Nasdaq, its market cap has swollen to 40-times its pre-IPO value and annual revenues have surged from $40.3 million in 2004 to $4.1 billion in 2017.

Sun, No. 32 on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International list, joined the company in 2005 as its CFO. She then became its COO and co-president before landing the CEO gig in 2016. (During her tenure, she’s introduced several perks for female employees such as free taxi rides for pregnant workers and summer camps at Ctrip’s HQ for staff with young kids.)

As eye-popping as Ctrip’s track record is its potential for growth. Chinese tourists made 131 million trips overseas in 2017 and spent a total of $250 billion. McKinsey expects those figures to jump to 160 million and $350 billion, respectively, by 2020. Since just 5% of Chinese citizens currently hold a passport, outbound travel from the country has, ahem, quite the runway.

Sun illustrates China’s appetite for travel in this way: “In 2017 we offered 22 high-end tour packages priced at $200,000 each. It only took us 17 seconds to sell them all.” Put bluntly, she says, in China, “the buying power is there.”

