Brainstorm Health: Ultrasound Drug Delivery, Netflix and Goop, Alkermes Rejection

Advances in medical technology oft rely, not only on new medicines themselves, but new ways to deliver ones that actually exist. Think of it as an extended form of product lifecycle management—making existing mousetraps even better.

My colleague Renae Reints has an interesting dispatch along those lines about a company called Suono Bio, which is attempting to use low frequency sound waves to aid more effective drug delivery.

The firm is focused on conditions such as irritable bowel disease and Crohn’s, which are inflammatory conditions that often require a rectal enema for medication use. The hope is that this ultrasound-guided tech can actually push the treatments more efficiently into cells.

“Suono Bio’s approach is to pair the liquid drug with low-frequency ultrasound that creates tiny bubbles to push the medication directly into the gastrointestinal tract’s tissue. Pre-clinical trials show this method can deliver up to 20-times more drug in only a minute, allowing for shorter, less frequent use of the enema,” writes Renae.

In a world where revolutionary pharmaceutical innovation has, in some cases, become expensive (and rare), shaking up the delivery method may well become an important business avenue.

