How to Watch the 2019 Super Bowl Online for Free

The 2019 Super Bowl is likely to be one of the biggest television events of the year. Last year, more than 100 million people tuned in to watch the Big Game. And this year’s match-up between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams could go even higher.

Cable and satellite companies, of course, will have wall-to-wall coverage when the game is played on Feb. 3. But if you’re among the many people who have cut the cord in the past year and are wondering how to watch the Super Bowl without cable, there are plenty of viewing options for the game (and, natch, the Super Bowl commercials). Here are a few for fans hoping to watch for free to consider.

How to Watch the Super Bowl on Your TV Without Cable

CBS All Access

This is the moment for CBS’s streaming service to shine. You can sign up for the one week free trial to watch the game, the halftime show, as well as any special coverage from the network in the hours leading up to and after the game. You’ll also be able to access original online programs, including Star Trek: Discovery. A subscription to the service, should you stay, costs $6 per month.

PlayStation Vue

NBC’s not available on this streaming service that was only available on the PlayStation game console, but CBS is. PlayStation Vue, of course, can now be viewed on most mobile and streaming devices (like Amazon Fire TV or as a downloadable app to Smart TVs). The free trial is a bit longer, too, coming in at 14 days, which will give you plenty of time to watch the Super Bowl and everything that comes after it.

Should you decide to subscribe, packages start at $45 per month. Diehard football fans, though, will want to opt for either the $50 “Core” or $60 “Elite” plan, because they both include the NFL Network, at least five ESPN channels, and several Fox Sports options.

Fubo TV

This cord-cutting service, which caters to sports fans, carries CBS in most markets, meaning you should be in good shape to watch Super Bowl LIII. After the seven-day trial, prices jump to $40 or $45 per month for the first month (then add another $5 per month afterward). Note that the service does not carry ESPN, which will cut back on some of your commentary and post-game interview options.

NFL Game Pass

The official streaming app of the NFL will, of course, feature the Patriots vs. Rams when they play at 6:30 p.m. ET. But if you’d rather skip the pre-game hype from color commentators, you can rewatch past games from either team (or any NFL team) in either the full broadcast or a condensed 45-minute version. The service costs $50 per month, but there’s a free trial that will get you through the Super Bowl.

Over the Air

Don’t want to do a trial with a streaming service, because you’re already happy with the one you have or don’t want to forget and be billed later? A good antenna is an easy option. The Mohu Leaf, for example, has an unobtrusive design that’s not much bigger (or thicker) than a sheet of paper and is extremely effective at picking up local high def channels.

How to Watch the Super Bowl on Your Mobile Device

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling is one of the oldest cord cutter options. It includes the major networks, including CBS. As a bonus, you’ll also have access to ESPN, NFL Network, and Fox Sports, depending on the package you choose. You’ve got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range $25 to $40, kick in.

DirecTV Now

AT&T’s cable competitor will let you stream seven days for free and offers basic service that includes CBS and most major cable networks, offering both the game and plenty of post-game analysis, in case the referees blow as many calls as they did in the playoffs. Subscription costs, after the trial, start at $40 per month.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu’s known for its deep back catalog of programs (and more recently for its originals), but the addition of live programming a couple years ago makes it a viable choice for cord cutters. You can try the service free for a week for access to the major networks (including CBS), ESPN, ESPN2, three other ESPN channels, and two Fox Sports channels. Once that’s up, you’ll pay $40 per month.

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online

YouTube TV

Google offers more than 60 channels and offers six log-in accounts per subscription, meaning you can watch Tom Brady and Jared Goff marshal their teams while your kid catches up on Teen Titans Go!. And it just wrapped up its national expansion with the 2019 Super Bowl in mind. The 30-day free trial of the service is now just a memory, but you can still get a free week. After that, you’ll face a $40 per month charge.

CBSSports app and Website

Because the game is such an important financial and ratings driver for CBS, the network will stream it for free online via its CBSSports website and app. You can easily download that to your Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, or Google Chromecast device.