This Sunday’s Super Bowl will feature the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams competing on the field for the Lombardi Trophy. Not interested? Animal Planet has an adorable alternative.

Animal Planet’s 15th annual Puppy Bowl features 93 puppies from 51 various shelters. Divided into “Team Ruff” or “Team Fluff,” the puppies will be competing for Chewy.com’s “Lombarky Trophy.” And according to the event organizers, all puppies are ready to be adopted into new homes.

Here’s some info on how to watch the 2019 Puppy Bowl:

When is the Puppy Bowl?

Puppy Bowl XV is on Sunday, Feb. 3 starting at 3 p.m. ET, hours before Super Bowl LIII.

What channel will the Puppy Bowl air on?

The event will air live on your local Animal Planet channel.

Is there a livestream of the Puppy Bowl?

A livestream is on Animal Planet’s website and GO App with TV provider log in credentials.

Is there a way to watch the Puppy Bowl without cable?

According to Cord Cutters, there are several streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and Amazon Video that carry Animal Planet, and many are offering free trials.

Are there quick highlights on social media?

Check out Animal Planet’s Instagram and Twitter for related content.