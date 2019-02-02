Tesla Model 3 'Brings the Most Joy' to Its Owners

Consumer Reports released their consumer satisfaction survey this week, which highlighted surveyed research focused on “how happy car buyers are with the car they own.”

The data was collected on more than half a million vehicles through its subscribers. Consumer Reports asked a series of questions, including if owners would buy or lease the same model. Owners were also asked to rate their cars in “six categories: driving experience, comfort, value, styling, audio, and climate systems.”

Consumer Reports then listed the 10 top vehicles in a list that appeared to “bring their owners the most joy” (an ode to Marie Kondo) with the Tesla Model 3 coming in first place. The all-electric vehicle beats the Porsche 911, which Electrek reports has been repeatedly the most-loved car by its owners. Tesla’s Model S also came in fifth place. The Chevy Bolt EV made the cut as the third all-electric car, taking eighth place.

Here’s the full list compiled by Consumer Reports: