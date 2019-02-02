If You're Watching The Super Bowl, Thank NASA

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will be facing off this Sunday in Super Bowl LIII. While much is focused on winner predictions and the best Super Bowl food, a huge amount of work in making the sporting event possible is by an unlikely contributor: NASA.

NASA’s technology doesn’t just cover space missions anymore. On Saturday, the company published a 47-second YouTube clip titled “NASA at the Big Game” which detailed equipment and other materials that can be found at a football game, thanks to the space agency.

NASA first developed shock absorbent foams to provide safety and comfort in airplane seats. That foam is now “used in helmets as well as shoulder, knees, and elbow pads” to protect body parts. The “special materials” used in the Apollo spacesuits are now widely used in stadiums’ retractable roofs over the field.

You can learn more about NASA technologies found in everyday life here and watch NASA’s video below.