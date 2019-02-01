Lisa Boyer, the principal at Friendship Elementary School in Glen Rock, was forced to apologize when a photo of her in blackface was posted to social media. Boyer had attended a team-building exercise with other adults, the theme of which was the television show “Family Feud.” She went as the host Steve Harvey. She put dark makeup on her face. She was outed on Twitter by a former food service contractor. Click through for the apology from both the principal and school district, and quote from the adults in the room who were surprised this caused any offense and a good explanation of the horror of blackface. White privilege allowed the principal to not see that anything that she did was racially insensitive, and what follows is a continuation of a hollow apology,” said the executive director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.