Heidi Cruz, Paycheck Fairness Act, Julia Hartz: Broadsheet February 1

• In demand: IVF. At The Broadsheet, we’ve covered a plenty of companies’ splashy new parental leave policies. (And to be clear, we hope to cover many more!) But there is one related benefit that doesn’t often get the same Official Press Release treatment: coverage of infertility treatment.

Yet according to a story in the New York Times, such policies are increasingly in demand, and are in fact becoming more generous and widespread—not just in the hyper-competitive industries you might expect (tech, banking, consulting), but also at companies like General Mills, Chobani, and Designer Shoe Warehouse.

The Times credits to the shift to “a combination of fading taboos around difficulty conceiving; a competitive job market with employers eager to adopt recruiting and retention tools; and the reframing of infertility as an issue less about ambitious women who have waited too long than one of corporate diversity and inclusion. The rising power in the workplace of women in their 30s, many of whom take responsibility for building a family, cannot be discounted.”

But while it’s great to see such policies becoming more common, employers as a whole are clearly still in the very early stages of truly working out how to help employees who are facing fertility issues. On that front, I found this Slate piece to be a helpful companion to the NYT.

Among the issues pinpointed in the two stories: the massive time suck and emotional toll of going through fertility treatments while balancing the demands of work, the possibility that your employer might change its infertility coverage in the midst of the sometimes years-long process, the frequency with which coverage does not extend to same-sex relationships or single employees, the fear that revealing the intention to get pregnant could harm a woman’s career, and of course, the still massive gap between the “haves and have-nots” when it comes to any infertility coverage at all.

I suspect we’ll be hearing much more about the importance this benefit in the months and years to come. In the meantime, I’ll be thinking about the women who came forward to tell these journalists about their infertility struggles. As their stories make clear, talking about the issue—and thereby fostering empathy and wiping away stigma—is one critical step toward supporting our coworkers and employees in their quest to become parents.