Think you can predict how this year’s Super Bowl is going to turn out? A new app called Tally could bank you $250,000.

Tally is the brainchild of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and funded by the likes of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. For this year’s Big Game, the app will let users make 16 “prop bets” on Sunday’s big matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Bets are made by selecting a multiple choice answer. Questions range from who will score the game’s first to what will be the final score. If you get all 16 questions right, you’ll win $250,000 (or split the $250K with everyone else who gets a perfect score), CNBC reports.

In order to play, you’ll need to download the app and get your answers in before the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

While it might seem like gambling, users don’t need to put up any of their own money to play. The app’s creators liken it to playing the popular HQ Trivia online game.

Tally isn’t just for sporting events like the Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament or the NBA Finals. The app also will be available for other live events including The Grammys and the Academy Awards.

You can download the app now at the Apple App Store and Google Play.