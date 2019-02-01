Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For students of Apple’s secretive ways, like me, the recent complaint filed in federal court in San Jose, Calif., against an Apple employee is like a decoder ring to a nonexistent text.

Apple is famously tight-lipped and zealous about ensuring its employees keep it that way. In my 2012 book I wrote about the lore inside the company that Apple security agents prowled a restaurant near headquarters, eavesdropping on employee conversation to make sure no one was dishing. It didn’t matter if the tales were true; workers thought twice before blabbing in public. I wrote about new-employee secrecy briefings, badges that worked only for doors employees were authorized to enter, and the anonymity that shrouded futuristic projects.

The criminal complaint filed Jan. 22 against a Chinese-born Apple employee named Jizhong Chen spells out in simple, declarative sentences the very secrecy techniques I’d only heard of before going through my reporting. Per the story we linked to on Thursday, Chen stands accused of stealing trade secrets from Apple’s hush-hush autonomous vehicle program known as Project Titan. Apple’s in-house investigators allegedly caught him taking photographs of his environs at Apple and also having stored sensitive documents on his personal computer.

To buttress its case of this employee’s alleged transgressions, the FBI agent spelling out the charges against Chen also details the lengths to which Apple goes to keep its secrets. The complaint explains Apple grants a limited set of employees “disclosure” on given projects, like the car initiative, and that an even smaller group of “core” employees have full access to project information. In the case of the auto project, just 5,000 of 140,000 Apple employees were disclosed on the project; only 1,200 were “core.” Chen was one.

This core group has access to the building where Apple’s autonomous project is housed, though the project “is not listed” in the building and “only disclosed employees know about the project’s development in the building,” according to the complaint.

Apple clearly has reasons for secrecy. The just-the-facts-ma’am nature of the document notes that Chen allegedly tried to peddle his Apple information to a Chinese competitor in hopes of getting a job there. The agent who wrote the complaint does not speculate if a company or a government sent Chen to Apple in the first place.