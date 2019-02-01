Brainstorm Health: Brexit Stockpile, Novartis Cell Therapy, San Francisco Soda Health Warnings

Happy Friday, readers!

Elections – and referenda – have consequences. And the UK may soon be grappling with some dire ones for public health if lawmakers are unable to reach a deal on Brexit.

The specter of a so-called “hard Brexit” has already raised fears about intense disruptions to food and drug supply chains, leading some to even stockpile medications, as Reuters reports.

The vast majority of drugs available via the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) come from the EU. Shortly after the decision to leave the European Union, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) – essentially Europe’s version of the Food and Drug Administration – decided to relocate from London to Amsterdam.

With Brexit less than two months away, the pressure is on for the country’s health agencies to make sure ample supplies of life-saving medicines are available for at least a few months. But worried patients have reportedly begun stockpiling treatments themselves. That, itself, presents another wrinkle, as public health officials noted that hoarding up drugs could exacerbate shortages for other patients.

