Become an Armchair Quarterback With These Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Skills

Alexa, who is playing in the 2019 Super Bowl?

For those who are clueless about the big game on Sunday, Amazon’s Alexa is able to help. (In case you were wondering, it’s the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.)

There are now more than 80,000 skills in Amazon’s Alexa store, according to CEO Jeff Bezos. And thankfully, for football rookies, these will come in handy for game day:

The Rookie’s Guide to the NFL

Go straight to the source with the NFL’s Alexa skill. After enabling this skill, Alexa will be able to help explain everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the game, including rules, penalties, scoring, plays and football lingo. The NFL skill even offers a history lesson previous Super Bowls.

Tom Brady Facts

By now, rookies may have learned that Tom Brady, widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, will be playing to win his sixth Super Bowl championship ring. Patriots fans may want to consult the “Tom Brady Facts” skill during the big game, so they can attempt to back up any trash talk with facts.

American Football Trivia

Learn something new—or test your existing gridiron smarts—with the American Football Trivia skill. And then get ready for the big game.

In addition to the ads, Amazon is teasing a new, celebrity-packed commercial this year, showing what might happen when the company puts Alexa in everyday objects. Expect a hilarious cameo from Harrison Ford, who tells his rambunctious dog to stop ordering so much foot by barking at its Alexa-enabled smart collar.

Last year, Amazon had to do some behind the scenes tinkering to make sure customers’ speakers wouldn’t go haywire when the word “Alexa” was mentioned ten times in the company’s 2018 Super Bowl ad. Let’s hope this year’s game plan is equally effective.