WW Kohl's, Louise Linton, Nikki Haley: Broadsheet January 31

• Seeing yourself as a chief executive. At a World Economic Forum panel on women in leadership in Davos last week, Lithuania President Dalia Grybauskaitė and former Chile President Michelle Bachelet were asked to describe the moment they knew they’d be leaders of their respective countries. The truth is, they both said, that moment came late in the process, if it came at all. They didn’t necessarily picture themselves in the role beforehand.

For Grybauskaitė, “the feeling of responsibility” to her country at a moment of “crisis” prompted her to seek the presidency.

For Bachelet, it wasn’t until she was photographed in a military tank as defense minister that her name started circulating as a presidential contender. “So all my friends were saying to me, ‘Can you lend me your tank?'” she joked onstage.

Following Grybauskaitė and Bachelet, fellow panelist Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister, interjected: “It’s interesting how… [you’re] saying, ‘I never wanted the job I ended up with.’ And I wonder if that’s partly because we’re women, and women are not supposed to be too ambitious.”

“Having said that,” she continued, “I have the exact same feeling.”

Yesterday, I met another leader who didn’t always see herself in the job she has now. Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO of gig labor platform TaskRabbit, grew up wanting to be an accountant. It wasn’t that she wasn’t ambitious, Brown-Philpot says. Rather, it was hard to visualize herself in a role that she hadn’t seen someone like her hold before. “How do imagine something’s that not there?” she asks.

Brown-Philpot, who is African American, recalls clearly when Ursula Burns became CEO of Xerox in 2009. It was only then that Brown-Philpot had a “mental” model—a prominent black woman CEO—to look to. And at that point, Brown-Philpot was well into her career running a team in India for Google.

Fast forward a decade and, beyond Brown-Philpot herself, there are still few black women CEOs; in fact, the Fortune 500 has none following Burns’ retirement. Is it still just as hard for women, especially women of color, to see themselves as chief executives? Brown-Philpot cites some areas of progress, albeit outside of business; her own daughter, for instance, has witnessed an African American U.S. president. But the onus is still on employers to build “ramps to success” so women can scale the corporate ladder, she says. That translates to, at a minimum, taking time to identify diverse candidates even if it means enduring the “really painful” process of leaving a critical position open longer than you’d like.

At the same time, Brown-Philpot earned a CEO role despite not seeing herself represented in most C-suites. Her advice for those in that position now? Focus on what you really like to do, seek out mentors, and take risks. “It’s about daring to do something different,” she says.