Term Sheet -- Thursday, January 31

In 2018, we saw funding records shatter with nearly 200 venture deals of $100 million or more in the U.S. In 2019, we might actually see exits for many of the startups responsible for last year’s mega-deals.

Although the U.S. has $500 billion worth of unicorns on paper waiting to be realized, 2019 could represent the tipping point between demand for private and public capital at the late stage, according to a new Silicon Valley Bank report.

Some interesting insights:

— Startups are better capitalized than ever before: Capital raises at every stage have more than doubled since the beginning of this decade. Here’s a crazy stat: In order to make the top 100 deals of 2018, a startup would need to have raised a nine-figure round.

— Fewer IPOs in even calmer conditions: Historically, high volatility has slowed the pace of venture-backed tech IPOs, which rely not only on first day pricing, but also on maintaining lofty valuations after a six-month lock-up. But with abundant private capital, 2016–2017 was an anomaly with relatively few IPOs despite calm markets. Also worth noting that public investors have largely agreed with private investors when it comes to unicorn valuations. Seven of the top ten billion-dollar debuts in 2018 priced and remained above their last private round.

— The era of mega-rounds isn’t over yet: Before the flurry of private capital began in 2015, the average venture-backed tech company would raise $100M in private capital ahead of their $100M public offering. Looking at the current crop of US unicorns, more than 90% have already raised at least $100M in a single private financing.

— Profitability takes a backseat: Venture-backed startups have more than doubled their average revenue base at IPO this decade. However, this scaling has come at the expense of profitability ― and few have demonstrated significantly higher revenue growth at their debut.

— San Francisco gets ready for a gold rush: A number of high-profile tech IPOs are anticipated in 2019 (finally), relieving demands for full liquidity. San Francisco may soon find itself flush with the wealth created by its venture darlings. These startups have a combined private value equivalent to all those located across the rest of the US.

For more, see the full report here.

FEEDBACK: Some Term Sheet reader comments after my column on Munchery yesterday:

• “Excellent article on the damage that is inflicted when these companies are just [instructed to] “Run Full Speed Into the Wall” by their management teams and VCs. The handwriting is usually on the wall that a company is not going to make it. (You never walk in one day and suddenly it’s all over.) You can see the trends and the cash flow estimates that should give responsible people 3-4 months to wind something down in a responsible manner. Give staff 1) appropriate warning and pay-out schedules for any deferred vacation time; 2) health insurance coverage for 3-6 months; 3) use of the office space to job hunt for 60-90 days 4) pay all legitimate receivables etc. The corollary is that all these smaller service/product suppliers should be much tougher with all/any startups by tightly enforcing 30 day receivable cycles, escrow accounts etc.”

• “As usual, there are two sides to every story. Ms. Estrada needs to be smarter in her management of customers especially if they are VC backed. It would appear that Three Babes and other vendors used poor business practices and did not know their customer. If they did, they would have NOT extended credit terms and would have moved Munchery to a cash in advance or pay at delivery basis. That said, the VCs bailed on their moral fiduciary duty as investors and board members.”

• “This is an expensive lesson, but small businesses should not sell things on credit B2B if they can’t cover the loss. It’s bankrupted many many small operators for centuries. Equity holders are not responsible for biz liabilities. Don’t take promises for payment if it’ll kill you.”

• “Maybe there is an insurance product to be built here? What if there was 1099 insurance where people paid a premium to make sure that if their 1099 revenue stream went bankrupt, an insurance provider would pay a portion of that receivable?”

