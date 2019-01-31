Listeria Fruit Recall Includes Aldi, Costco, Walmart Stores Across the U.S. Here's What to Avoid

Several consumer food products are subject to recall due to concerns of listeria contamination, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Nectarines, peaches, and plums sold at a number of small and large retail stories including ALDI, Costco, and Walmart are subject to the callback, according to a recall warning issued by the FDA. The callback extends to retailers in more than a dozen states including Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia. The FDA says consumers can return their fruit to the place of purchase for a full refund. A full list of retailers and the various fruits under recall can be found here.

Additionally, all nut butters produced by Oskri Organics Corporation are subject to recall in a pullback of products including various almond, cashew, coconut, hazelnut, and peanut butters that began in January 2019. A full list of the products included in the nut butter recall, which pertains to nut butters with Best By dates of June 2020 (6/20), can be found here. Consumers are advised to quarantine and immediately dispose of any affected products in their possession.

Listeria is a bacterium found in contaminated foods and is particularly problematic for young children, who may develop fatal infections. This is also true for frail or elderly people, others with compromised or weaken immune systems, as well as pregnant women, who may experience miscarriages or stillbirths if exposed to listeria.

No illnesses associated with either of these food product recalls have been reported to date.