Canadian Parliament Blasts Netflix for 'Bird Box' Disaster Footage

Netflix is under fire in Canada.

The Parliament of Canada on Wednesday passed a motion that requests Netflix remove all footage of a 2013 rail disaster from its blockbuster film Bird Box. The scene in Bird Box depicts the real-life footage of a train carrying crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec rolling down a hill and exploding. Forty-seven people were killed in the disaster, devastating the small Quebec town.

According to the Associated Press, which earlier reported on the federal legislature’s move, Canadian lawmakers are also requesting Netflix compensate the victims of the crash.

For its part, Netflix (nflx) told Canadian lawmakers last week that it licensed the footage from stock image company Pond 5. Netflix’s public policy director Corie Wright sent a letter to Quebec’s culture minister and said that the company wouldn’t be able to remove the footage because it’s part of “finished content.”

Wright added that the company “understands that many feel frustration and sadness at seeing images of this tragic event.”

Bird Box, which stars Sandra Bullock, has proven to be one of Netflix’s more popular films in recent memory. The movie is a post-apocalyptic story that features Bullock and her children trying to survive against an unknown force. They need to wear blindfolds and keep their eyes covered to survive.

Soon after the film launched, Netflix was forced to warn people not to take the “Bird Box Challenge.” The warning came after people were blindfolding themselves like the characters in the movie and trying to live their lives. Netflix reminded those viewers that doing so can be dangerous.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the parliamentary motion.