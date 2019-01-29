The Casper Glow is a Smart Light Designed to Help You Sleep

Casper, known for its direct-to-consumer mattress-in-a-box, is taking its mission for the perfect night’s sleep beyond your bed. Tuesday the company unveiled The Casper Glow, a device the company calls “a magical light for a better sleep.”

To create the light the company looked at millions of data points, all with the goal of addressing light, which often prevents people from getting a good night’s sleep.

Light can impact out sleep-wake cycles and our body’s ability to relax. The Glow, gradually dims over a 45-minute period, helping to lull your body to sleep. It can also be customized to dim over a period of time of your choosing.

An ambient light sensor senses how bright or dark the room was before you turned it on, so you’re not going to suddenly transition from a bright room to an exceptionally dark one. When morning comes, it gradually brightens, easing you out of your slumber.

At night, the device can also be used as a lantern of sorts. Lamps can be easily removed from their base and used to guide your way to the bathroom or to grab a midnight snack.

The Glow officially goes on sale Tuesday for $89 on its own or $169 for a two-pack. Up to six Glows can be connected via Bluetooth and used together in the same room.