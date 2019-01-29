Why give your Valentine a box of chocolates when you can hand them a box of chicken instead?

Chick-fil-A is offering customers something a bit unique this Valentine’s Day: a heart-shaped box filled with either 30 nuggets or 10 of the restaurant’s Chick-n-Minis. Because nothing quite says “I love you” like nuggets.

The special trays are now available. The restaurant started the promotion on January 21.

Chick-fil-A’s offering comes just as McDonald’s and Wendy’s are teeing up for their “bacon wars.” From 4-5pm Tuesday, McDonald’s is offering customers free bacon during its “Bacon Hour.” Customers can score two slices of Applewood smoked bacon on anything they’d like on the menu.

Wendy’s is also giving out free bacon the week in the form of a free Baconator cheeseburger. Customers that order delivery from the fast-food restaurant through DoorDash can get a free Baconator for every $10 they spend. That promotion runs through February 4th.

If you want one of those heart-shaped Chick-fil-A boxes for your sweetheart, you might not even need to leave the house. Last November, Chick-fil-A partnered with DoorDash to offer delivery services from 1,100 of its stores across the country. Deliveries are made within a 10-mile radius of select stores.