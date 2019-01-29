Insurance giant Aetna has teamed up with Apple on a new health-tracking app for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Dubbed Attain, the app is designed to track and reward people who engage in healthy behaviors. The more users exercise, engage in healthy activity, and get their hearts pumping, the more rewards they earn through the app. As time goes on and those rewards rack up, they can be put towards gift cards at retailer locations like Amazon (amzn) and Best Buy (bby). The app is even promising a free Apple Watch to people who earn enough rewards.

Apple and Aetna (aet) have been working on the app together since 2016, according to CNBC, which earlier reported on the software. It’s part of a broader effort by health insurance companies to encourage people to improve their health and wellness to reduce their medical bills. Apple (aapl) has also been heavily investing in health and using its technologies to give people more insight into their well-being.

Attain won’t be the first app to track user health and offer rewards based on activity. But it will be the first mashup between two health industry titans. And with Apple’s support in its App Store, it could help to put the app in front of many more people.

The new Attain app will officially launch this spring.