Media Poll Reflects Americans Losing Confidence in Trump

A new survey shows increased uncertainty about President Donald Trump among Americans.

Aspects of his performance—and personality—are being questioned, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Monday, measuring public opinion around 10 issues and Trump’s character traits.

Almost 6 in 10 have an unfavorable view of Trump as a person, while a majority says he doesn’t understand their problems, is not honest and trustworthy, and is not good at making political deals. The only area in which Americans appear more closely divided is whether Trump is a strong leader: 48% think he is, while 51% say he is not.

This poll comes as Trump so far has failed to get congressional approval to fund a U.S.-Mexico border wall—his signature campaign promise. He had hoped to force funding through a federal government shutdown, but it ultimately wasn’t part of the agreement to reopen the government.

The president’s overall job approval rating is also at a historic low of 37%.

The poll reflects that it’s Trump’s ability to make the right decisions for the country’s future creating the greatest doubt. Only 35% of respondents expressed confidence in his ability, while 64% don’t trust him to do so.

Although Americans similarly have waning confidence in the ability of congressional Democrats and Republicans, the sentiment is felt most strongly for the commander in chief. Nearly half of Americans say they have no confidence “at all” in Trump, compared to about three in 10 who feel that way about Democrats and Republicans.

The latest snapshot of public opinion on U.S. political leadership follows an earlier survey, concluding 63% of Americans believe the country is on the “wrong track”