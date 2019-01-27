Here's What's New on Netflix in February—and What's Leaving

By Veronica Neto
10:43 AM EST

Along with a price hike for its streaming subscribers, Netflix is bringing in a new round of titles in the month of February.

Viewers can look forward to the premiere of Russian Doll starring Orange Is the New Black’s Natasha Lyonne who plays a young woman who relives the same night over and over again. Fans of Jake Gyllenhaal can rejoice for Velvet Buzzsaw, a horror film about the discovery of paintings that seek revenge on those who have let greed take over the art world.

Comedies will be the highlight of the month for Netflix. Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act comes in with new episodes tackling everything political while Catherine Reitman’s Canadian sitcom Workin’ Moms details a group of women juggling life after maternity leave.

Here’s a full list of what’s arriving, and leaving Netflix in February 2019, according to MarketWatch.

New on Netflix

Feb. 1:

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2:

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

Feb. 3:

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5:

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6:

The Soloist

Feb. 8:

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9:

The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11:

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Feb. 14:

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15:

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

Feb. 16:

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb. 21:

The Drug King

Feb. 22:

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin’ Moms

Feb. 25:

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26:

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27:

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28:

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

Leaving Netflix

Feb. 1:

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

Feb. 2:

Cabin Fever

Feb. 3:

Sing

Feb. 19:

Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

Feb. 20:

Piranha

