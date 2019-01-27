Here's What's New on Netflix in February—and What's Leaving

Along with a price hike for its streaming subscribers, Netflix is bringing in a new round of titles in the month of February.
Viewers can look forward to the premiere of Russian Doll starring Orange Is the New Black’s Natasha Lyonne who plays a young woman who relives the same night over and over again. Fans of Jake Gyllenhaal can rejoice for Velvet Buzzsaw, a horror film about the discovery of paintings that seek revenge on those who have let greed take over the art world.
Comedies will be the highlight of the month for Netflix. Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act comes in with new episodes tackling everything political while Catherine Reitman’s Canadian sitcom Workin’ Moms details a group of women juggling life after maternity leave.
Here’s a full list of what’s arriving, and leaving Netflix in February 2019, according to MarketWatch.
New on Netflix
Feb. 1:
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre bruja
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw
Feb. 2:
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book
Feb. 3:
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Feb. 5:
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
Feb. 6:
The Soloist
Feb. 8:
¡Nailed It! México
El árbol de la sangre
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
Unauthorized Living
Feb. 9:
The Break: Season 2
Feb. 10:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
Feb. 11:
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women
Feb. 14:
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Feb. 15:
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan
Feb. 16:
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Feb. 21:
The Drug King
Feb. 22:
Chef’s Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive a tu manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Workin’ Moms
Feb. 25:
Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26:
Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27:
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb. 28:
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound
Leaving Netflix
Feb. 1:
Black Dynamite
Bride of Chucky
Children of Men
Clerks
Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Ella Enchanted
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
Queer as Folk: The Final Season
Shaun of the Dead
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
Woman in Gold
Feb. 2:
Cabin Fever
Feb. 3:
Sing
Feb. 19:
Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3
Feb. 20:
Piranha