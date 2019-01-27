Here's What's New on Netflix in February—and What's Leaving

Along with a price hike for its streaming subscribers, Netflix is bringing in a new round of titles in the month of February.

Viewers can look forward to the premiere of Russian Doll starring Orange Is the New Black’s Natasha Lyonne who plays a young woman who relives the same night over and over again. Fans of Jake Gyllenhaal can rejoice for Velvet Buzzsaw, a horror film about the discovery of paintings that seek revenge on those who have let greed take over the art world.

Comedies will be the highlight of the month for Netflix. Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act comes in with new episodes tackling everything political while Catherine Reitman’s Canadian sitcom Workin’ Moms details a group of women juggling life after maternity leave.

Here’s a full list of what’s arriving, and leaving Netflix in February 2019, according to MarketWatch.

New on Netflix

Feb. 1:

About a Boy



American Pie



American Pie 2



American Wedding



As Good as It Gets



Billy Elliot



Dear Ex

Final Destination



Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Hairspray



Hostel



Jaws



Jaws 2



Jaws 3



Jaws: The Revenge



Personal Shopper



Pretty in Pink



Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen



True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2:

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

Feb. 3:

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5:

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6:

The Soloist

Feb. 8:

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9:

The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11:

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Feb. 14:

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15:

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

Feb. 16:

Black Sea



Studio 54



The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb. 21:

The Drug King

Feb. 22:

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin’ Moms

Feb. 25:

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26:

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27:

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28:

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

Leaving Netflix

Feb. 1:

Black Dynamite



Bride of Chucky



Children of Men



Clerks



Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement



Ella Enchanted



Lara Croft: Tomb Raider



Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season



Shaun of the Dead



The Big Lebowski



The Bourne Ultimatum



Woman in Gold

Feb. 2:

Cabin Fever

Feb. 3:

Sing

Feb. 19:

Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

Feb. 20:

Piranha