M. Night Shyamalan's ‘Glass’ Tops Box Office for a Second Weekend
(L-R) Charlayne Woodard, Spencer Treat Clark, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, M. Night Shyamalan, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Glass" at SVA Theatre on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
2:26 PM EST

“Glass,” the psychological thriller from Universal Pictures and director M. Night Shyamalan, topped the box office for a second weekend.

The sequel, which unites the story lines of characters played by Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and James McAvoy, added an estimated $19 million to its haul from North American cinemas, according to Comscore Inc. That beat a Box Office Mojo forecast of $16.5 million.

Key Insights

January results suggest that the year is off to a slower start than 2018, but there’s a pipeline of potential blockbusters that could help 2019 pull ahead. New releases this weekend also included the well-reviewed fantasy movie “The Kid Who Would be King,” via 21st Century Fox Inc., which collected $7.3 million. That missed a forecast of $10 million by Box Office Pro. “Serenity,” the critically panned Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway vehicle, opened at $4.8 million. It was estimated to ring up $5.5 million. The effects of the Oscar nominations, meanwhile, have boosted ticket sales. “Green Book,” which was one of the eight movies vying for best picture, jumped 150 percent.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE