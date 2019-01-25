Whole Foods Recalls Baby Spinach, Mesclun, Some Prepared Foods for Possible Salmonella Contamination

Whole Foods Market is recalling prepared foods made with baby spinach and mesclun from Cutchogue, N.Y.-based Satur Farms because of potential contamination with salmonella bacteria.

The recall involves prepared-food products—such as salads, pizza, sandwiches, and wraps— packaged with a Whole Foods label throughout eight states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey. The affected products have sell-by dates between Jan. 24 and Jan. 27. A complete list of the recalled products can be found here.

In an FDA bulletin, Whole Foods also advised that “consumers who purchased items containing baby spinach from the salad bars or hot bars at Whole Foods Market locations in these states should discard items purchased through January 23, 2019.”

The recall follows Satur Farms’ announcement Thursday that it was recalling baby spinach and mesclun that could potentially be contaminated with salmonella, after sampling by state agriculture departments in Florida and New York tested positive. Satur Farms said that no illnesses have been reported from the greens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses per year, along with 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths. Most people develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within one to three days of infection, with most people recovering within a week without treatment. Some, including children and frail or elderly people, may require hospitalization.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods said that customers who purchased recalled products can bring their receipts to stores for a full refund.