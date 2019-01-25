raceAhead: Pinterest Breaks The Color Barrier

This extraordinary art project is a collaboration between a group of Haitian artists called Atis Rezistans and documentary photographer Alice Smeets. This particular series of photos recreate the traditional Rider Tarot deck with photos of scenes staged with the artists, complete with found object assemblages within a backdrop of scenes of Haitian life. If you have time, do click through to the Atis Rezistans website, to learn their philosophy and how they are building a body of work that explores Haitian and African culture, while embracing the complexity of life in Port Au Prince. “All the artists grew up in this atmosphere of junkyard make-do, survivalist recycling and artistic endeavour,” they say. Here is a short, fascinating video with the project participants, who talked about what the project meant to them, but also about their lives. “Ghetto is sharing, to live as a family, we share what we have,” says one. “Even if it’s difficult, we still manage to share and stay family.” You can find the related book at retailers and the deck here; the artists negotiated 20% of the profit from sales.