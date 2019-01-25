• Selling the soapbox. The point of Gillette’s recent ‘toxic masculinity’ ad was to “spark a dialogue,” Carolyn Tastad, group president of North America for Gillette parent P&G, told me on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum yesterday.

Well, mission accomplished.

The commercial that urged men to challenge male stereotypes and call out their peers’ bad behavior was nothing if not polarizing; fans praised its moving commentary on the #MeToo era while critics decried it as anti-man.

In addition to its overall message, the ad was provocative in that Gillette used the spot to take aim at itself. A clip of a dated Gillette ad—attractive white woman kisses attractive white man—appears in the spot before being physically ripped in half. The image is a rare instance of corporate repentance; an admission by Gillette that it had perpetrated some of the stereotypes the new ad was speaking out against.

Tastad, No. 44 on Fortune‘s MPW list, said it was an instance of the brand acknowledging its own “evolution.”

A Venus razor commercial released this fall was also a blatant new take on the brand’s past advertising. Previous spots showed women shaving already smooth armpits and legs; the new ad featured body hair. Tastad said she personally crusaded against the white bikini that women in the old ads always wore. Tastad recoiled on Thursday at mention of the swimsuit—a symbol, she says, of tired, irrelevant stereotypes.

The new Gillette ad received such blowback as, “sell soap, not [your] soapbox,” from the likes of Mike Huckabee, a conservative commentator. It is, of course, naive to think that advertising is just about peddling products—it never was and is even less so in the era of consumer demand for authentic, purposeful brands. “Advertising can become pop culture,” Talstad says. With that in mind, it’s fascinating to watch a company with so much sway—P&G is one of the world’s largest advertisers—try to reshape cultural norms it helped create.