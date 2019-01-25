Only Two of Five Oscar-Nominated Songs Will Be Performed at the Academy Awards

Five songs have been nominated for an Oscar this year, but only two of them will be performed during the Academy Awards show on Feb. 24.

The two songs currently scheduled for the broadcast are Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from Black Panther and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Variety reports.

The other three nominated songs are expected to only be acknowledged during the announcement of the song category. The other three contenders are The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, “I’ll Fight” from RBG and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The songs are thought to be omitted due to time constraints. The awards show is expected to only run 3 hours. Rumors of the move have started a stir in Hollywood:

The 1st time I stayed up to watch the Oscars, it was because I LOVED The Little Mermaid & they were going to sing songs from the movie I loved on The Oscars.

If true, and Poppins’ song won’t be performed, truly disappointing. Hostless AND music-less?

To quote Kendrick: Damn. https://t.co/BEXOy7JCId — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 25, 2019

Right, because why would you want to hear Jennifer Hudson sing? Or a song from a musical that's grossed $160 million in a month? Somebody please rescue the Oscars from ABC, and from the Board of Govs that thinks this is OK. https://t.co/LQpqNkuY0g — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 24, 2019

If the rumors prove to be true, it won’t be the first time that all of the nominated songs were not performed during the telecast, although the Academy has traditionally chosen an “all or nothing” approach. All of the nominated songs have been performed in six of the past 10 Oscars, but none of the songs were performed in 2010 or 2012, and just three of the five were performed in 2013 and 2016.