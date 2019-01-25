California Tinder Users Swipe Left (and Go for Gold) Over Dating App's Alleged Age Discrimination

Tinder agreed to settle an age-discrimination lawsuit by users in California older than 28 who claimed they had to pay more for the dating app’s premium features than younger users.

The settlement covers about 230,000 subscribers to Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold in California who were at least 29 years old and is valued at $23 million, according to a filing Monday in federal court in Los Angeles.

The users with active accounts who fall under the settlement will automatically get 50 Super Likes, which is worth about $50, and can claim an additional 25 Super Likes, or $25 in cash, or a free one-month subscription to Tinder Plus or Gold, according to the settlement, which needs to be approved by a judge.