Brainstorm Health: WHO on Cancer Drug Prices, Growing Uninsurance Rate, Migraine Drug Wars

Policy – legislative, administrative, and otherwise – has consequences. The ongoing saga of the partial federal government shutdown is proof positive of that (a reported deal released late Friday afternoon may re-open the government, but for just three weeks, by the way).

Policy changes also have a way of building up over time. And recent changes to the Affordable Care Act have had a noticeable effect over the past two years – to the tune of 7 million more uninsured Americans, according to a new Gallup report.

The uninsured rate among American adults stood at 13.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to about 10.9% in 2016, a few years after the ACA’s individual insurance mandate went into effect. The mandate was repealed as part of the GOP tax law signed by President Trump, and the provision went into effect this year. This represents the highest uninsurance rate in four years.

Those broad-based figures don’t tell the full story. After all, some of the people “losing” their insurance may have never wanted or needed it in the first place (a central argument among critics of the individual mandate).

So who exactly has been losing coverage?

“Women, those living in households with annual incomes of less than $48,000 per year, and young adults under the age of 35 reported the greatest increases [in uninsurance]. Those younger than 35 reported an uninsured rate of over 21%, a 4.8-point increase from two years earlier. And the rate among women – while still below that of men – is among the fastest rising, increasing from 8.9% in late 2016 to 12.8% at the end of 2018,” according to Gallup.

