Term Sheet -- Thursday, January 24

You may remember last summer when media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and former eBay and HP CEO Meg Whitman announced they had raised $1 billion in funding to create high-quality content for a mobile audience.

As expected, Katzenberg boasted a star-studded list of investors backing the new venture. They include Disney, Alibaba, NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Viacom, and Warner Media. Of course, heavyweights Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, and Madrone Capital Partners also participated.

What no one really knew, however, is how exactly the duo planned to innovate in this world of mobile streaming. In a new Fortune feature, Katzenberg and Whitman open up about their new venture named “Quibi” they hope will become a dominant force in the entertainment industry.

“We’ll actually create the next chapter of film narrative,” says Katzenberg. “Five or 10 years from now, we’ll look back and go, ‘There was the era of movies, there was the era of television, and there’s the era of Quibi.’”

Quibi aims to update old-school video techniques for the mobile age. It will create an app-based subscription service that features high-quality programming specifically created for mobile devices. Rather than full-length TV shows, the company will release its videos in “bite-sized formats of 10 minutes or less.”

But mobile streaming is hardly a new concept. People have been consuming short-form videos on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat for a pretty long time. Additionally, let’s not forget when Verizon tried something similar in 2015.

Three years ago, Verizon debuted its mobile video service Go90 in hopes of capturing a younger demographic that had ditched traditional TV in favor of watching videos on their phones. Verizon invested as much as $200 million early on to make Go90 work. But a few days ago, Go90 officially shut down after the service failed to gain traction with the public.

As the Fortune article notes, if Quibi can’t sign up customers who are willing to pay for a subscription, its clever approaches to content creation won’t much matter.

“If they don’t get the subscribers, and the cards are stacked against them getting subscribers, your series won’t be a hit, and who’s going to want to buy it?” wonders Dan Rayburn, who tracks streaming media for the consultancy Frost & Sullivan. “You don’t see people clamoring to rebroadcast stuff from go90,” he says.

I’m personally not convinced of the model (and I fall right in their target demographic, which is users who are 25 to 35 years old). I use Facebook and Instagram regularly.

Do I watch short-video content on Facebook Watch, Instagram TV, or Snap Originals? Never. And that content is free.

So would I pay for a mobile-video subscription? Absolutely not.

With that said, the duo is well-connected and has surrounded themselves with some of the best in the business — luring away executives from Hulu, Netflix, Snapchat, and Viacom. Let’s see how this marriage between Hollywood and Silicon Valley works out.

THE BILL IS DUE: This Wall Street Journal report elicits an interesting question — Has the unbridled optimism that inhabits Silicon Valley come to an end? The attitude among technology investors is shifting, Lux Capital’s Josh Wolfe tells the Journal, “swapping ’fear of missing out’ for ’shame of being suckered.’ ”

Startup investors and company founders warn that the unchecked growth of the past several years could be hitting a limit, the article states. They provide a few examples — seed deals are shrinking, some startups are lowering their fundraising goals, and others are laying off employees to become “leaner.” But I’m still not convinced.

Remember in early 2018 when people thought that “the frenetic era of billion-dollar startup unicorns” was “slowing significantly” and that “the first red flag was the decline in ‘megarounds,’ of $100 million or more, beginning in Q4 2015.” Ha, tell that to SoftBank.

Needless to say, 2018 ended on a high note with a record-breaking year for venture capital — the most amount of money invested in the highest number of private tech company financing events on record; the largest venture capital deals in history; and the rise of mega-rounds.

So while many are predicting a recession in 2019, we haven’t exactly seen a real cooling of the markets yet.

SPACE FUNDING: Speaking of fundraising, my colleague Aaron Pressman has an exclusive on a fresh $25 million funding round for satellite startup Swarm Technologies. Investors include Earthlink founder Sky Dayton, Craft Ventures, Social Capital, 4DX Ventures, and NJF Capital.

The Series A money will help the company launch 150 of the smallest satellites ever made with a goal of providing Internet connectivity anywhere on earth within two years.

In 2018, a total of $404 million was invested across 22 small satellite constellation companies globally, Mark Boggett, CEO of Seraphim Capital’s Space Fund, tells Term Sheet.

And you can expect more from where that came from. The fast-growing field of small satellite startups is racing to capitalize on the parallel trends of plunging launch costs and cheap miniature satellites.

Read more about Swarm’s funding here