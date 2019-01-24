Michael Cohen Subpoenaed By Senate Intelligence Committee

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen was subpoenaed on Thursday by the Senate Intelligence Committee. Cohen will testify at the Committee in mid-February before serving a three-year federal prison sentence starting early March.

Cohen was interviewed by the Committee in the fall of 2017 as part of an ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He later pleaded guilty to nine felonies.

CNN first reported the subpoena, which Cohen’s legal advisor Lanny Davis later confirmed to NBC News, CNBC reported. Davis said later Thursday that Cohen will “honor” the Senate subpoena, according to NBC.

Cohen was scheduled to speak with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in a public hearing scheduled for early February, but attempted to back out on Wednesday, alleging that Trump and his lawyer Rudolph Giuliana made threats against Cohen’s family.

House Oversight panel chairman Rep. Elijah E. Cummings and Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff condemned attempts by the president and his lawyer to intimidate Cohen on Wednesday. The chairmen called the efforts “textbook mob tactics.” Cummings said Wednesday that the Oversight panel “can always bring [Cohen] in. Even if he’s in prison,” according to the Washington Post.

Davis, Cohen’s legal advisor called on the House of Representatives to censure Trump for “witness tampering” and for a criminal probe of Giuliani, CNBC reported.

In a statement to the network, Davis said: “Today I am calling for an immediate House resolution against Trump for congressional witness tampering and obstruction due horrible multiple threats to Michael’s family, and an immediate criminal investigation and possible indictment of Giuliani for the same conduct, since he does not have likely presidential immunity.”

Davis did not immediately return a request by Fortune for comment.