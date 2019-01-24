No Candy Hearts This Valentine’s Day? Krispy Kreme Has An Alternative

As lovers digest the news that Sweethearts, the candy hearts that have been a part of Valentines Day for over a century, won’t be available this year, Krispy Kreme is trying to fill the void.

The company plans to offer “Valentine Conversation Doughnuts” starting Jan. 30 and running through Valentine’s Day.

It’s basically the fried dough equivalent of the popular candy. Heart-shaped doughnuts will have over a dozen phrases written in icing, including “Be Mine,” “DM Me” and “All the Feels”.

The doughnuts, though, will come with a cream filling—cake batter, strawberries and ‘kreme’, raspberry or chocolate.

To further drive demand, Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen to Krispy Kreme Rewards members with any purchase on Feb. 6.

Spangler Candy Co,, which now owns the rights to Necco brands (which made Sweethearts candy hearts), said it didn’t have sufficient time to make the quantities needed to supply stores this year. However, it said, the hearts will return in 2020.