Ghosn Gone, Ford Slump, Brexiteer 'Madness': CEO Daily for January 24, 2019

It’s peak AI in Davos this year. I moderated one of the many sessions on the topic Wednesday, and a long line of interested executives were turned away at the door. There is now a general agreement that AI will transform business in dramatic ways over the next few decades, and that every big company needs an “AI Strategy.” Paul Daugherty of Accenture called it “the fastest growing trend we’ve ever seen in our business.”

Powering this trend is an explosion in data — which is to this new industrial revolution what steam, electricity, and computers were to previous ones. But many companies haven’t yet gotten their data into a shape that can be fed into machine learning algorithms. Another problem they face is finding enough data scientists to do the job.

Bottom line, the gap between possibility and current reality remains huge. Stefan Oschmann, the CEO of Merck, Germany, said that on a scale of one to ten, his company was still at a one in making full use of currently available technology. Others are further behind. The promise of AI is immense, but there’s a long way to go before that promise is realized.

