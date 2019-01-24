General Mills Recalls Gold Medal Flour over Salmonella Risk

After sample tests revealed the potential presence of salmonella, General Mills is voluntarily recalling 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a use by date of April 20, 2020.

General Mills (gis) has not had any confirmed reports of illnesses but recommends consumers who have the product with the date code 20APR2020KC and the UPC 000-16000-19610-0 to dispose of it. Affected consumers can contact General Mills at 1-800-230-8103 or visit www.generalmills.com/flour to receive a coupon for a replacement.

“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” said Jim Murphy, president of General Mills’ Meals and Baking Division, in a statement. “This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”

In 2016, a recall due to E.coli contamination affected 45 million pounds of General Mills flour and many downstream products. More than 60 people reported illnesses across 24 states that were linked to flour from the Kansas City, Mo., plant. Based on the date code in the current recall, it seems possible the same Kansas City plant is to blame.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advise consumers to refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour; salmonella is killed by heat through cooking. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, with symptoms showing up between 12 and 72 hours after exposure.