Brainstorm Health: New Genentech CEO, IBM Blockchain Initiative, Profiting Off Climate Change,

Blockchain, that digital ledger technology that we all kind-of understand (I kid—all you need to understand it is to follow my colleagues at Fortune‘s fin tech publication The Ledger), could theoretically hold a lot of promise in the medical space. U.S. health care is so staggeringly disparate and disconnected that such a decentralized record-keeping tool makes intuitive sense.

Of course, as with most things in health care, that’s easier said than done. (Heck, even technologies like electronic health records, seemingly no-brainers, haven’t had the smoothest transition into the American medical space.) But multiple big name companies are trying nonetheless—including a new consortium of firms led by IBM, Aetna, and Anthem, my colleague Jeff Roberts reports.

The consortium “includes PNC Bank and Health Care Service Corporation, and will experiment with a version of blockchain known as Hyperledger Fabric in a bid to reduce administrative errors and streamline record keeping,” he writes.

The idea behind this particular initiative is fairly technical; it would center on revenue cycle management and a better way of managing bundled payments (though, at this point, the details are a bit sparse on exactly what that process would look like). But those are critical issue for insurers and hospitals.

For instance, bundled payments reflect a shift in overall health business strategy from one focused on billing for each individual test and procedure to one that scoops up all elements of care for a certain condition into a single “bundled payment.” That’s a big change in the status quo—and one that technology could play a major role in facilitating if done right.

