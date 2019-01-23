Amazon Stops Selling Echo Wall Clock

A little over a month after launching sales of the Echo Wall Clock, Amazon has pulled the device from its virtual shelves.

Connectivity issues are being cited for the temporary action. The company reportedly plans on resuming sales of the device, which was one of many Echo devices introduced at an Amazon event last September, in the coming weeks.

The $30 smart clock is still listed on the Amazon site, but shows as “currently unavailable”.

“We’re aware that a small number of customers have had issues with connectivity,” the company said in a statement. “We’re working hard to address this and plan to make Echo Wall Clock available again in the coming weeks.”

The Echo Wall clock looks like any other wall clock on the surface. The device, however, has 60 LEDs around the clock face to show any active timers you’ve initiated.

It’s meant to work in conjunction with other Echo devices and doesn’t include a speaker or microphone.