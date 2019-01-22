Term Sheet -- Tuesday, January 22

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

You probably know TomTom for its GPS-powered navigation devices.

The Dutch company just announced that it’s selling its telematics division, which delivers vehicle-related data and intelligence for fleet management and connected car services, to automotive giant Bridgestone Europe for €910 million ($1.03 billion).

The sale is a step in TomTom’s shift to location technology as customers increasingly ditch their GPS devices for their smartphones. Meanwhile, Bridgestone, which is the world’s biggest tire maker, is speeding up product development for connected and intelligent cars, combining tires and sensors to collect road conditions and tire information such as the amount of wear.

With the Telematics purchase, Bridgestone plans to gather data from 860,000 units of vehicles that currently use TomTom’s digital service to develop products and improve tire maintenance service.

But let’s be real — the mapping wars are fierce. As Bloomberg noted, it’s become harder and harder for TomTom to compete in the market for high-definition maps given that Alphabet and Apple throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at the industry.

DEAD & GONE: Munchery, a San Francisco-based food delivery startup, has officially gone out of business. The company had raised more than $125 million in venture funding from investors including Menlo Ventures, Sherpa Capital, and Greycroft.

AN IPO UPDATE: Although the SEC is running with limited staff because of the government shutdown, it looks like there’s not a complete IPO freeze out there. New Fortress Energy, a liquified natural gas company, is tentatively slated to make its debut on the Nasdaq later this week. Let’s see how much longer this will last.

MOST UNDERRATED: Fortune’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, now in its 21st year, has always measured the reputations of large corporations as seen by their fellow big-company executives. For the past three years, we’ve also asked our respondents to weigh in on the reputations of the people who lead those enterprises. Specifically, we asked respondents to tell us which CEOs aren’t getting enough credit—and which are getting too much. For the third year in a row, Satya Nadella of Microsoft took the number one spot as most underrated CEO and Jeff Bezos of Amazon finished second (Term Sheet Note: Underrated? What?!). Read more here.

‘A RECORD JUMP IN PESSIMISM:’ PwC’s survey, which polls 1,378 CEOs around the world, came out yesterday. As Fortune’s Alan Murray said, it looks like pessimism is rising among this normally optimistic group.

From the findings:

— Nearly 30% of business leaders believe that global economic growth will decline in the next 12 months.

— The U.S. retains its lead as the top market for growth over the next 12 months. However, many CEOs are also turning to other markets, reflected in the dramatic drop in the share of votes in favor of the US, from 46% in 2018 to just 27% in 2019.

— The U.S. is no longer top territory for overseas investment and growth for Chinese CEOs. It dropped precipitously from the top choice of 59% of Chinese CEOs last year to just 17% this year and fell behind Australia.

— Eighty-five percent of CEOs agree that AI will dramatically change their business over the next five years. Despite the bullish view on AI, 23% of CEOs currently have ‘no current plans’ to pursue AI, with a further 35% ‘planning to do so’ in the next three years.