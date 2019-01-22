Roe v. Wade Anniversary, Intel Pay Gap, Marie Kondo: Broadsheet January 22

• Closing a pay gap—again. My colleague Emma Hinchliffe has the scoop this morning on Intel’s effort to close its gender and racial pay gap—and not for the first time.

The tech giant actually announced it had eliminated its pay gap in 2017, but nearly two years later, it gave the issue a second—perhaps closer—look. The follow-up differed from the first go-around in that it took into account stock compensation. The result? Intel identified a 2.6% pay gap because of gender across nine countries and closed it, in part, by giving affected employees additional stock options equal to 1.5% of their total comp.

‘Pay gap’ is a term that’s used loosely, but Emma makes it a point to remind us that its meaning is not necessarily consistent from company to company.

Intel analyzes pay equity as differences in pay for employees of different genders and races in the same or similar roles, and does allow for differences due to performance and tenure. That’s a different calculation than what Citigroup released last week, revealing a 29% unadjusted gender pay gap that doesn’t discount differences in position. That number shows the dearth of women in high-level jobs. And an analysis as part of a lawsuit revealed last week that Oracle paid female employees, on average, $13,000 less than men in the same jobs.

Meanwhile, Intel’s re-evaluation of its pay gap is reminiscent of the admission by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff two years ago that his company needed to close its pay gap a second time—just 14 months after an initial effort. In that case, the acquisition of more than a dozen companies warped a pay system that had previously been balanced.

It all goes to show that the pay gap is an incredibly nuanced problem; there are myriad ways to consider—and solve—it.

