The Los Angeles Unified School District made a tentative deal with L.A. teachers Tuesday, likely ending a week-long teacher strike.

The teachers’ union, United Teachers Los Angeles, reached a deal with school district negotiators early Tuesday after a 21-hour bargaining session. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who mediated the discussions at City Hall, said the “marathon” talks “wrapped up just before sunrise,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

The deal is likely to be ratified later Tuesday, meaning teachers could be back at work Wednesday morning.

Over 30,000 teachers went on strike last Monday after negotiations for an improved contract failed, leaving more than 600,000 students in the nation’s second-largest school district without educators. Many parents kept their kids at home, but schools remained open with a minimal staff comprised of substitute teachers, administrators, and those not on strike.

The union demanded a raise for teachers as well as more support staff and smaller class sizes. The school district first argued that complying to the union’s demands would bankrupt them.

Tuesday’s proposed deal does include a pay raise for teachers and a gradual reduction in class sizes, ABC News reports. Further details of the deal are likely to be made public after union members vote on the proposed changes.