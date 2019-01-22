Brainstorm Health: Editas CEO Departure, J&J Settlement, Smart Toilet

Happy Tuesday, readers! I hope you had a wonderful long weekend.

Publicly traded CRISPR gene editing-focused companies had a rough return to the markets this week on a pair of bearish news bits: The sudden departure of Editas Medicine CEO Katrine Bosley and a pessimistic report on another company, Crispr Therapeutics, from Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz, regarding the timeline of its early-stage clinical trial results.

Editas shares closed down 20% Tuesday; other CRISPR firms like Crispr Therapeutics and Intellia Therapeutics fell 11% and 7%, respectively. All of those drops significantly outweighed dips in broader biotech indices.

Bosley’s departure, as well as her resignation from the Editas board, caught life sciences investors by surprise. The company’s efforts to downplay the move as a “personal decision” that came at a “natural transition point” didn’t appear to soothe markets. Bosley did say she will remain as an adviser to the company in the short term to ensure a smooth transition.

Besides that, we don’t have a whole lot of details on what inspired the exodus. Stay tuned.

